Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MONTEVIEW, Idaho (AP) — A mature bull elk tangled in a haystack tarp and rope in eastern Idaho has been freed. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists tranquilized the elk Thursday and removed the material from the elk’s antlers. Fish and Game spokesman James Brower says the elk had been visiting haystacks to eat. Brower says it’s not clear where the tarp came from, but it got tangled in the elk’s antlers. Brower says a rancher spotted the elk and called Fish and Game. Brower says the area has wintering elk that are visiting haystacks, and Fish and Game workers have been hazing them away.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state official says Idaho’s roads are becoming increasingly dangerous with distracted drivers and a growing number of motorists. The director of the Idaho Department of Transportation says technology is to blame for much of the problem. Legislation to impose a statewide ban on handheld cellphone use while driving is pending in the Senate, and distracted driving legislation is pending in the House. Brian Ness was before the committee to present his agency’s budget. Republican Gov. Brad Little has proposed a 7.9% increase from last year to $785 million. Much of that is federal money and money from state gas taxes and vehicle registration.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is cracking down on people letting dogs run off leash along trails in Wyoming and Idaho, following a surge in reports of dogs harassing wildlife and biting people. Officials say it’s not acceptable to treat Teton Canyon like a dog park. Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence says the forest service will more strictly enforce rules that say dogs must be leashed within 200 feet of trailheads and campgrounds. The move comes after nearby Idaho communities such as the town of Driggs grew dramatically in recent years.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mom of two children missing since September failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to bring the kids to authorities in Idaho on Thursday. That clears the way for a judge to potentially hold Lori Vallow in contempt of court, a move that would allow prosecutors to seek her extradition from Hawaii to Idaho. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” JJ’s grandmother says she’s disheartened but still hopes to find her grandson.