Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon man has been sentenced to just under 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer. Thirty-nine-year-old Jaime Lee Jimenez received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following the shooting of Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt. She pulled Jimenez over in April and was shot in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet that hit her back. Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit that contended a police officer pulled them over and then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that city officials settled the suit Friday with Claudius and Daynelle Banks. Officer Christian Berge said he pulled the couple over in March 2015 for drifting into oncoming traffic. Attorneys for the couple said Berge never filed a report or conducted a field sobriety test. Berge was not disciplined. He resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison. KOIN reports that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapons and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addicition, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day. Brown had no prior criminal record.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them. The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns. Critics argue forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success. The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.