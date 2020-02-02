Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department says two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday. The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, jail records show. Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records. A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Three teenage girls have entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges that include robbery and identity theft. King County prosecutors say the two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Spokane stole a car, robbed a woman in Bellevue for gas money, and used her credit card to get their nails done. The Seattle Times reports that two of the girls remain in detention and face charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree identity theft. One 16-year-old has been released. She is charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in eastern Washington have arrested a man after finding a woman’s body in a burning vehicle in what they believe is a case of domestic violence. KHQ-TV reports that Yasir Darraji was taken into custody Friday by Spokane police on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police on Thursday responded to a report of a car fire and found a woman’s body inside. Her identity and cause of death haven’t been released, but investigators say they suspect the fire is not what killed her. It’s not clear if Darraji has an attorney. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill in the Washington Senate would establish a four-year pilot program in three counties that allows courts to assign a special guardian to make care decisions for people who are incapable of making decisions for their health or well-being because of mental illness or substance abuse. The measure would direct the Health Care Authority to set up the program in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The bill is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they try to address homelessness in the state during the 60-day legislative session that ends in March.