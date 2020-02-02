Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory. Lillard had nine 3-pointers for his NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers. He has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging 48.8 points over that span. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season high. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-60 on Saturday. Stanford trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. The Cardinal ended a three-game skid. Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks, who had won four in a row.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corey Kispert’s three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading No. 2 Gonzaga past scrappy San Francisco for a hard-fought 83-79 victory to extend its winning streak to 15 games.Khalil Shabaaz made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game in a furious, back-and-forth finish _ and that described most of the second half. Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left.

MIAMI (AP) — It was a simple matter of safeties first. Safeties Troy Polamalu and Steve Atwater have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be joined by running back Edgerrin James, receiver Isaac Bruce and guard Steve Hutchinson. Polamalu made it in on his first ballot. He played all 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowls and four All-Pro honors. He also redefined what could be done at the position. He lined up next to linebackers and linemen or sometimes all the way back with the defensive backs and made plays from everywhere.