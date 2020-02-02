AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 02.

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds town hall meeting

Location: Third Place Books, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Amanda Palleschi, Office of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 1 202 836 1655

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Washington State Reps. Debra Entenman and Pat Sullivan hold telephone town hall

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Peter Kitchen, Washington State Legislature Democrats, Peter.Kitchen@updates.leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7282

Monday, Feb. 03 – Thursday, Feb. 06 PNAA Annual Aerospace Conference – Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance Annual Aerospace Conference

Location: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pnaa.net

Contacts: Allison DeTuerk Tapert, PNAA marketing, atapert@pnaa.net, 1 425 885 0290 x 104