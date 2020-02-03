Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Washington state hiker who was missing for a week. The Tacoma News Tribune reports 61-year-old Mark Miller of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Miller’s vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station. Social media posts say Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26. The sheriff’s department says search and rescue teams were activated Friday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state cannabis farm was used in an elaborate Ponzi scheme. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint, the scheme took in $4.85 million from investors. The SEC says a Washington state man and his California business partner spent investors’ money on luxuries including a Porsche, a Bentley and a yacht. Federal officials say the case is symptomatic of the gold-rush mentality of cannabis sales. The Seattle Times reports the case underscores the challenges of an industry where high startup costs and scarce bank financing might tempt operators to seek investment outside state-approved channels.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department says two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday. The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, jail records show. Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records. A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Three teenage girls have entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges that include robbery and identity theft. King County prosecutors say the two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Spokane stole a car, robbed a woman in Bellevue for gas money, and used her credit card to get their nails done. The Seattle Times reports that two of the girls remain in detention and face charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree identity theft. One 16-year-old has been released. She is charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission and two counts of second-degree identity theft.