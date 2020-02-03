Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ashten Prechtel had 19 points and 14 rebounds and No. 6 Stanford cruised past Washington State 71-49. Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal. Stanford has won five straight since its lone conference loss to Oregon. Stanford improved to 67-0 all-time against Washington State. After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Washington State.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory. Lillard had nine 3-pointers for his NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers. He has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging 48.8 points over that span. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season high. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-60 on Saturday. Stanford trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. The Cardinal ended a three-game skid. Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks, who had won four in a row.

SEATTLE (AP) — Remy Martin scored 19 points to lead five Arizona State players in double figures, and the Sun Devils held off Washington in the closing minutes for a 87-83 win. The Sun Devils stayed in the middle of the conference race by rebounding from its last-second loss at Washington State earlier in the week. Martin led the Sun Devils on a night most of the scoring seemed to come from the free-throw line. Rob Edwards, Romello White and Alonzo Verge Jr. each added 18 points for the Sun Devils. Washington lost its fifth straight in a season that has been defined by close losses. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 19 points.