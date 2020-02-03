Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

ELK REFUGE-DISEASE

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit against the feeding of elk on a Wyoming wildlife refuge, saying the U.S. government should act sooner to curtail the practice. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 370 words.

TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Federal Communications Commission opened a window Monday for federally recognized tribes to apply for licenses that could help establish or expand internet access on their lands. By Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 630 words.

ALSO:

LAND LEASES-WITHDRAWAL: Agency withdraws land from Colorado oil and gas lease sale

BOND-LEVY ELECTIONS: March and August school bond, levy elections could end

CONCEALED CARRY: Bill expands Idaho concealed-carry law to non-residents

STORM-ROADS-SCHOOLS-CLOSED: Storm forces closure of eastern Idaho schools, interstate

RESTAURANT SHOOTING: Man shot and killed in parking lot of Spokane McDonald’