Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING HIKER-FOUND DEAD

Body of missing Washington hiker found near national park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Washington state hiker who was missing for a week. The Tacoma News Tribune reports 61-year-old Mark Miller of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Miller’s vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station. Social media posts say Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26. The sheriff’s department says search and rescue teams were activated Friday.

CANNABIS FARM-SCHEME

Federal complaint: Pot farm used in Ponzi scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state cannabis farm was used in an elaborate Ponzi scheme. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint, the scheme took in $4.85 million from investors. The SEC says a Washington state man and his California business partner spent investors’ money on luxuries including a Porsche, a Bentley and a yacht. Federal officials say the case is symptomatic of the gold-rush mentality of cannabis sales. The Seattle Times reports the case underscores the challenges of an industry where high startup costs and scarce bank financing might tempt operators to seek investment outside state-approved channels.

SEATTLE SHOOTING ARREST

Men wanted by police in Seattle shooting arrested in Nevada

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department says two men who investigators say were involved in a downtown Seattle shooting that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday. The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, jail records show. Tolbert and Tolliver were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Records show both have lengthy arrest records. A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center.

JUVENILES CHARGED

3 teen girls face multiple charges in Washington road trip

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Three teenage girls have entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges that include robbery and identity theft. King County prosecutors say the two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Spokane stole a car, robbed a woman in Bellevue for gas money, and used her credit card to get their nails done. The Seattle Times reports that two of the girls remain in detention and face charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree identity theft. One 16-year-old has been released. She is charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-ARREST

Man arrested after woman’s body found in burning vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in eastern Washington have arrested a man after finding a woman’s body in a burning vehicle in what they believe is a case of domestic violence. KHQ-TV reports that Yasir Darraji was taken into custody Friday by Spokane police on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police on Thursday responded to a report of a car fire and found a woman’s body inside. Her identity and cause of death haven’t been released, but investigators say they suspect the fire is not what killed her. It’s not clear if Darraji has an attorney. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH-SPECIAL GUARDIANS

Bill seeks special guardian pilot program in three counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill in the Washington Senate would establish a four-year pilot program in three counties that allows courts to assign a special guardian to make care decisions for people who are incapable of making decisions for their health or well-being because of mental illness or substance abuse. The measure would direct the Health Care Authority to set up the program in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The bill is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they try to address homelessness in the state during the 60-day legislative session that ends in March.

NAVY BASE-DRINKING WATER

Navy to test drinking water near base for contamination

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy will test the drinking water of residents whose homes border Naval Base-Kitsap to determine whether there are dangerous levels of contamination from firefighting foam once used at Bangor. The Kitsap Sun reports that if any homes in areas bordering the base are found to have what are commonly called PFAS in dangerous concentrations, they will receive bottled water indefinitely. In a letter Friday to acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell requested more information about the Navy’s plan and asked the Navy to act with increased urgency.

DEATH PENALTY-WASHINGTON

Washington Senate passes death penalty repeal bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure that would repeal the state’s death penalty law has passed the Senate for the third time in three years. The bill now heads to the House for consideration, where is has stalled in previous years. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk. Before the 2018 ruling, execution was already extremely rare in Washington, and a governor-imposed moratorium has blocked its use since 2014. But the court’s decision eliminated it entirely, converting the sentences for the state’s eight death row inmates to life in prison without release. The court did not rule out the possibility that the Legislature could come up with another manner of imposing death sentences that would be constitutional.

TRANSIENT WOMAN DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Washington state police investigate death of transient woman

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have started an investigation near railroad tracks in Yakima after a 58-year-old woman was found dead. Yakima Herald-Republic reports that a man walking near the railroad tracks Thursday discovered the woman’s body topless with severe injuries to her face and head. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says it is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped. Authorities say they have yet to identify her pending notification of her family. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

MOLESTING CHILD-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting child

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says Charles Evan Crawford was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Crawford was found guilty of molesting the child a duplex on Joint Base Lewis McChord while other adults ran errands. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton says he believes Crawford is a threat.