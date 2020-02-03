Skip to Content
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Culver 54, Chemawa 42

Damascus Christian 62, Country Christian 32

Glendale 65, Milo Adventist 33

Harrisburg 47, Creswell 32

Life Christian 60, N. Clackamas Christian 35

North Lake 58, Prospect 23

Open Door 75, Southwest Christian 28

Paisley 57, Rogue Valley Adventist 48

Pleasant Hill 50, Santiam Christian 29

Sheridan 72, Gervais 38

Sherman 58, Monument/Dayville 25

Western Christian High School 88, Delphian High School 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colton 39, N. Clackamas Christian 23

Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 43

Gervais 54, Sheridan 29

Glendale 47, Milo Adventist 24

Harrisburg 47, Creswell 32

Kennedy 48, Santiam 29

North Lake 65, Prospect 36

Rogue Valley Adventist 32, Paisley 25

Sherman 47, Monument/Dayville 16

Trinity 37, Portland Waldorf 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

