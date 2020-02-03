Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Culver 54, Chemawa 42
Damascus Christian 62, Country Christian 32
Glendale 65, Milo Adventist 33
Harrisburg 47, Creswell 32
Life Christian 60, N. Clackamas Christian 35
North Lake 58, Prospect 23
Open Door 75, Southwest Christian 28
Paisley 57, Rogue Valley Adventist 48
Pleasant Hill 50, Santiam Christian 29
Sheridan 72, Gervais 38
Sherman 58, Monument/Dayville 25
Western Christian High School 88, Delphian High School 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colton 39, N. Clackamas Christian 23
Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 43
Gervais 54, Sheridan 29
Glendale 47, Milo Adventist 24
Harrisburg 47, Creswell 32
Kennedy 48, Santiam 29
North Lake 65, Prospect 36
Rogue Valley Adventist 32, Paisley 25
Sherman 47, Monument/Dayville 16
Trinity 37, Portland Waldorf 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/