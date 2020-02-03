Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kettle Falls, Wash. 66, Bonners Ferry 53
Lakeside 51, N. Idaho Christian 27
Mackay 46, Challis 40
Middleton 69, Caldwell 49
Oakley 71, Camas County 69
Orofino 56, Prairie 8
Shoshone 40, Murtaugh 30
Thunder Ridge 56, Blackfoot 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lewiston 45, Moscow 37
Lighthouse Christian 67, Hagerman 35
Class 3A District 4=
First Round=
Filer 58, Buhl 23
Kimberly 54, Gooding 40
Class 3A District 6=
First Round=
Teton 34, South Fremont 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
