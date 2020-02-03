Skip to Content
Published 10:28 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kettle Falls, Wash. 66, Bonners Ferry 53

Lakeside 51, N. Idaho Christian 27

Mackay 46, Challis 40

Middleton 69, Caldwell 49

Oakley 71, Camas County 69

Orofino 56, Prairie 8

Shoshone 40, Murtaugh 30

Thunder Ridge 56, Blackfoot 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lewiston 45, Moscow 37

Lighthouse Christian 67, Hagerman 35

Class 3A District 4=

First Round=

Filer 58, Buhl 23

Kimberly 54, Gooding 40

Class 3A District 6=

First Round=

Teton 34, South Fremont 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

