OR–Oregon Digest Advisory

OREGON LEGISLATURE

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature convened its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats saying their top priority is legislation aimed at stemming global warming. By Andrew Selsky. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKN—TIMBERWOLVES-KINGS

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Sacramento Kings. 7 p.m. PST game start.

BKN—ESPN-BRYANT TRIBUTE RATINGS

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second-most watched regular-season NBA game on ESPN. The game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 4.41 million viewers. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 200 words.(backslash)

BKW—T25-UCONN-OREGON

STORRS, Conn. — Oregon takes a break from its grueling Pac-12 schedule to head east and face UConn in a top-five women’s basketball showdown. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. Game tips at 7 p.m. ET.

BKW—T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

NEW YORK — South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SHERIFF-NO CONFIDENCE: Benton County deputies vote ‘”no confidence” in sheriff.