WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 11:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON CARBON CAP

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A House bill seeks to fully reinstate Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to cap carbon pollution in the state by giving additional authority to the state Department of Ecology on who they can regulate, following a state Supreme Court ruling that said the Clean Air Rule cannot apply to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas because they don’t make their own emissions. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING.

SHERIFF-NO CONFIDENCE

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The sheriff of Benton County, Washington, was compared to a tyrant who only cares about his personal image in a scathing letter announcing a “no confidence” vote by a majority of the law enforcement officers who work for him. SENT: 280 words.

TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS

Tribes can start applying for licenses from the Federal Communications Commission on Monday that could boost internet service in rural communities. By Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 660 words.

SPO—BKC—T-25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel in Monday’s poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 600 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RESTAURANT SHOOTING: Man shot and killed in parking lot of Spokane McDonald’s.

—WASHINGTON-RAINSTORM: Floods close some border crossings, school districts.

—CANNABIS FARM-SCHEME: Washington cannabis farm focus of $4.8M Ponzi scheme case.