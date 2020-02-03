WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON CARBON CAP

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A House bill seeks to fully reinstate Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to cap carbon pollution in the state by giving additional authority to the state Department of Ecology on who they can regulate, following a state Supreme Court ruling that said the Clean Air Rule cannot apply to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas because they don’t make their own emissions. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

CHINA OUTBREAK US PATIENT

SEATTLE — The man who became the first U.S. patient infected with the new virus from China has left the hospital and said in a statement that he is getting better and looking forward to life returning to normal, according to a statement from the man provided to The Associated Press on Monday. By Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 230 words. With AP photos.

TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS

Tribes can start applying for licenses from the Federal Communications Commission on Monday that could boost internet service in rural communities. By Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

SHERIFF-NO CONFIDENCE

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The sheriff of Benton County, Washington, was compared to a tyrant who only cares about his personal image in a scathing letter announcing a “no confidence” vote by a majority of the law enforcement officers who work for him. SENT: 280 words.

BRITAIN RYANIR BOEING

LONDON — The CEO of Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that his airline is interested in revising orders for Boeing 737 Max jets to get a new, larger version of the plane. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

JEFF BEZOS LAWSUIT

NEW YORK — Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation, alleging that Bezos and his team falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to The National Enquirer. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 450 words.

FIREFIGHTER HEART TRANSPLANT

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Lt. Reece Chambers of East Jefferson Fire Rescue has a lot of heart. He’s now on his second one. By Zach Jablonski of the Peninsula Daily News. SENT: 1090 words.

SPORTS

SPO—BKC—T-25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel in Monday’s poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 600 words.

BBA—MARINERS GONZALES

SEATTLE — Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners agreed Monday to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons. By Tim Booth. SENT: 430 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RESTAURANT SHOOTING: Man shot and killed in parking lot of Spokane McDonald’s.

—WASHINGTON-RAINSTORM: Floods close some border crossings, school districts.

—CANNABIS FARM-SCHEME: Washington cannabis farm focus of $4.8M Ponzi scheme case.