Washington Daybook

Monday, Feb. 03 11:45 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan celebrates completion of bike lanes at SDOT open house – Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan hold an pen house to celebrate the completion of four major Center City Bike Network projects, which provide safe connections between downtown, South Lake Union, Belltown, and SoDo. Other speakers include SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe, Cascade Bicycle Club Policy Director Vicky Clarke, and Seattle Neighborhood Greenways Community Organizer Clara Cantor

Location: 400 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Ethan Bergerson, Seattle Department of Transportation, sdot.media@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 3151

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds a media availability with her guest to the State of the Union address, Rep. Jayapal’s Seattle Office, 1904 Third Ave, Seattle (3:30 PM PST); and holds a town hall meeting, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA (6:00 PM PST)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Amanda Palleschi, Office of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 1 202 836 1655

RSVP by emailing Jayapal.Press@mail.house.gov

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Washington State Reps. Debra Entenman and Pat Sullivan hold telephone town hall

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Peter Kitchen, Washington State Legislature Democrats, Peter.Kitchen@updates.leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7282

Monday, Feb. 03 – Thursday, Feb. 06 PNAA Annual Aerospace Conference – Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance Annual Aerospace Conference

Location: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pnaa.net

Contacts: Allison DeTuerk Tapert, PNAA marketing, atapert@pnaa.net, 1 425 885 0290 x 104

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Feb. 05 January Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203