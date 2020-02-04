Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature convened its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats’ prioritizing stemming global warming through legislation that was being amended to get as many stakeholders behind it as possible. Republican lawmakers have threatened a walkout, repeating a tactic they used twice in the 2019 session to prevent a quorum on a climate bill and another measure. House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Portland Democrat, told reporters she’s optimistic that things will proceed if lawmakers can have respectful debate. Environmentalists worry the legislation might become so watered down that it will cripple its intent.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon man has been sentenced to just under 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer. Thirty-nine-year-old Jaime Lee Jimenez received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following the shooting of Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt. She pulled Jimenez over in April and was shot in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet that hit her back. Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors risked money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. In New Jersey, $54.2 million was wagered, surpassing the $34.8 million bet last year. Nevada, the country’s largest sports betting market, planned to release figures Tuesday, but two sports books reported multimillion-dollar wins. Mississippi saw $6.7 million in bets, Rhode Island $5.5 million, New Hampshire $2.3 million, Delaware $2.1 million and Oregon $2 million.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a sneaker wave warning for the southern Oregon coast, effective Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The warning applies to Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, which is basically the Oregon coast south of Florence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that sneaker waves are unexpected surges of water that often come during stormy conditions on the coast. It’s easy for beachgoers to get caught up in the waves, which can drag people into the ocean or trap them under large logs and heavy pieces of driftwood.