Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Oregon beat fourth-ranked UConn 74-56, handing the Huskies their first loss on campus in seven years. Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks. The much-anticipated matchup didn’t live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, against North Carolina.

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons. Gonzales is coming off the best season of his career. He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories. His 3.99 ERA was the lowest of his career and he set career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts. The 27-year-old is about to begin his third full season with Seattle after starting his career with St. Louis.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began Monday. The NCAA has provided its first snapshot of the top 16 teams in the tournament field. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20. The initial reveal has five Pac-12 teams hosting the opening two rounds. The committee will do one more top 16 reveal on March 2. The bracket will be unveiled on March 16.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in the latest poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That’s up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week. The Bears are atop the rankings for a third straight week. The Zags got 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier. No. 9 Maryland and No. 11 Auburn made the week’s biggest jumps. Each rose six spots. No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona re-entered the poll. Wichita State and Rutgers fell out.