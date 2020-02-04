AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 04.

Tuesday, Feb. 04 8:30 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at the Idaho Chamber Alliance ‘2020 Chamber Days at the Legislature’ event at the Grove Hotel, 245 S Capitol Blvd, Boise (8:30 AM MST); speaks at the Idaho Association of Counties Midwinter Legislative Conference, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Boise (10:00 AM MST); and donates blood and signs a proclamation for Red Cross Blood Drive Day at the Statehouse, Boise (11:00 AM MST)

Location: Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Tuesday, Feb. 04 10:00 AM Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Investment Subcommittee meeting – Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Investment Subcommittee meeting, to review three applications and provide recommendations to the IGEM Council

Location: Idaho Commerce, 700 W State St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://commerce.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Mercedee Wilds, Idaho Commerce, mercedee.wilds@commerce.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2470