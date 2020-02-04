Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NUCLEAR WASTE-IDAHO

BOISE – Idaho officials say the U.S. Department of Energy will be able to store nuclear waste from a test reactor longer in eastern Idaho in a deal announced Tuesday. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 450 words.

MISSING KIDS-GRANDPARENTS

REXBURG — The grandparents of a 7-year-old boy missing since September have asked a judge to grant them temporary guardianship of the child. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his older sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September. UPCOMING: 300 words.

REOPENED ROAD-BORDER SECURITY

SPOKANE, Wash. — A long-closed road built through grizzly bear habitat in northern Idaho will reopen following national security concerns, federal agencies said. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to reopen more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) of Bog Creek Road after years of discussion, The Spokesman-Review reported Monday. SENT: 320 words.

GRIZZLY MANAGEMENT

CODY, Wyo. — Wildlife managers relocated or killed substantially fewer grizzly bears in northwestern Wyoming in 2019 compared to 2018. Abundant natural food such as berries helped keep bears away from livestock and other non-natural sources of food, said Wyoming Game and Fish Department large carnivore conflict coordinator Brian DeBolt. SENT: 210 words.

EMERGENCY WATER RIGHT: Emergency water rights bill heads to Idaho governor’s desk

MISSING UTAH HUNTERS-FOUND: 2 missing Utah hunters found safe near Nevada-Idaho line

TEACHER STANDARDS: Idaho panel rejects initial teacher certification rules

CAR FIRE DEATH: Woman found dead in Spokane car fire identified