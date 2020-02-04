Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Republicans change course on Idaho presidential primary bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republicans altered course Monday on a bill restricting voters in presidential primaries after complaints it would have disenfranchised hundreds of voters. Idaho voters can currently register or switch parties right up to the March presidential primary. But under the bill, voters would have to register with a particular party about 90 days before the presidential primary. The measure passed by the House State Affairs Committee deletes a clause that would have made the bill retroactive and cut out voters who registered as a Republican or Democrat after Dec. 10.

ELK REFUGE-DISEASE

New lawsuit over Wyoming elk feeding seeks sooner phase-out

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit against the feeding of elk on a Wyoming wildlife refuge. The Sierra Club, National Wildlife Refuge Association and Defenders of Wildlife sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2019, alleging that giving alfalfa to elk to help them survive winters on the National Wildlife Refuge can encourage the spread of disease. The groups allege in a new lawsuit against the service Monday that a recently released plan to reduce feeding won’t take effect soon enough. Fish and Wildlife Service officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS

Window opens for tribes to seek licenses for internet access

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is giving tribes priority access to licenses that could help establish or boost internet service in rural communities. Federally recognized tribes could start applying Monday. The licenses are for a mid-band of spectrum, or channels of electromagnetic waves, that largely is unassigned across the western United States. Tribes had pushed to be first in line for the licenses that once were reserved for educational institutions. The FCC has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don’t have access to high-speed internet. Others say the figure is twice as high.

BOND-LEVY ELECTIONS

March and August school bond, levy elections could end

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — March and August election dates school districts use to ask voters to approve bonds and levies would be eliminated under new legislation. The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Wendy Horman. Horman says March and August elections draw fewer voters than May and November elections. She says that allows a small number of people to make important decisions. School districts ask voters to approve bonds to build schools and levies for ongoing expenses. Democratic Rep. Brooke Green said the legislation could have significant ramifications for school districts. Horman says she didn’t talk to them.

CONCEALED CARRY

Bill expands Idaho concealed-carry law to non-residents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits under new legislation. The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted to hold a hearing on the measure introduced by Republican Rep. Christy Zito. Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a new law that went into place last summer. The proposed legislation would extend that to any legal resident of the United States. Zito says the legislation is intended to clear up confusion.

LAND LEASES-WITHDRAWAL

Agency withdraws land from Colorado oil and gas lease sale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management has withdrawn land parcels from an upcoming Colorado oil and gas lease sale due to ongoing litigation. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the agency has removed about 14 square miles from the sale scheduled for March 26. The withdrawn land is located in Mesa, Jackson, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties. The agency says its amended plan includes offering lease sales for about 48 square miles in Jackson and Las Animas counties. The agency was forced to pull the land as a result of an injunction issued in a wildlife management lawsuit.