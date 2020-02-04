Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon Legislature convenes; Dems focus on global warming

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature convened its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats’ prioritizing stemming global warming through legislation that was being amended to get as many stakeholders behind it as possible. Republican lawmakers have threatened a walkout, repeating a tactic they used twice in the 2019 session to prevent a quorum on a climate bill and another measure. House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Portland Democrat, told reporters she’s optimistic that things will proceed if lawmakers can have respectful debate. Environmentalists worry the legislation might become so watered down that it will cripple its intent.

OFFICER SHOOTING-SENTENCE

Man gets nearly 29 years for shooting Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon man has been sentenced to just under 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer. Thirty-nine-year-old Jaime Lee Jimenez received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following the shooting of Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt. She pulled Jimenez over in April and was shot in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet that hit her back. Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

SUPER BOWL-SPORTS BETTING

Super Bowl betting brings big business to sports books

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors risked money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. In New Jersey, $54.2 million was wagered, surpassing the $34.8 million bet last year. Nevada, the country’s largest sports betting market, planned to release figures Tuesday, but two sports books reported multimillion-dollar wins. Mississippi saw $6.7 million in bets, Rhode Island $5.5 million, New Hampshire $2.3 million, Delaware $2.1 million and Oregon $2 million.

SNEAKER WAVE WARNING

Weather Service issues sneaker wave warning for Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a sneaker wave warning for the southern Oregon coast, effective Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The warning applies to Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, which is basically the Oregon coast south of Florence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that sneaker waves are unexpected surges of water that often come during stormy conditions on the coast. It’s easy for beachgoers to get caught up in the waves, which can drag people into the ocean or trap them under large logs and heavy pieces of driftwood.

BANK ROBBERIES-SENTENCE

3-states bank robber-prison escapee sentenced in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former federal prison escapee has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for robbing banks in Oregon and Washington before he was arrested in a credit union heist and carjacking in Las Vegas in 2017. Prosecutors say 57-year-old William Etheridge also was sentenced Monday in Las Vegas to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution. Etheridge pleaded guilty in October to 11 federal bank robbery, carjacking and escape charges. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT-POLICE

Portland to pay couple $120,000 in discrimination lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit that contended a police officer pulled them over and then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that city officials settled the suit Friday with Claudius and Daynelle Banks. Officer Christian Berge said he pulled the couple over in March 2015 for drifting into oncoming traffic. Attorneys for the couple said Berge never filed a report or conducted a field sobriety test. Berge was not disciplined. He resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.

WOMAN SENTENCED

Woman gets 8 years for for shooting at officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison. KOIN reports that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapons and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addicition, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day. Brown had no prior criminal record.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon Legislature considers sweeping wildfire plan

Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them. The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns. Critics argue forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success. The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.