Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

1st US patient with new virus leaves hospital, is recovering

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who became the first U.S. patient with the new virus from China has left the hospital and says in a statement that he is getting better and looks forward to life returning to normal. The unidentified 35-year-old man’s statement was provided to The Associated Press by Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington, near Seattle. He fell sick after returning from a visit to China and was admitted on Jan. 20. Health officials say the man is in isolation at home and is being monitored by public health workers.

Bill seeks to fully reinstate Clean Air Rule

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House bill seeks to fully reinstate Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to cap carbon pollution in the state by giving additional authority to the state Department of Ecology on who they can regulate. The proposal is a response to a recent state Supreme Court ruling that said the state’s Clean Air Rule cannot apply to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas because they don’t make their own emissions. The House Environment and Energy Committee held a public hearing Monday on the bill that would revise the state’s definitions of “emission” and “emission standard” to include both direct and indirect emissions.

US adds ‘low yield’ nuclear weapon to its submarine arsenal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s top policy official tells The Associated Press that the United States for the first time has deployed the newest addition to its nuclear arsenal — a submarine-launched weapon that the Trump administration says will make nuclear war less likely. Congressional critics call the weapon a dangerous and unnecessary addition. The deployment fulfills a Pentagon promise announced two years ago this month to produce and field a so-called “low yield” warhead atop a Trident ballistic missile carried aboard strategic submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific. The stated purpose of adding this weapon is to counter Russia’s nuclear war-fighting strategy.

Window opens for tribes to seek licenses for internet access

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is giving tribes priority access to licenses that could help establish or boost internet service in rural communities. Federally recognized tribes could start applying Monday. The licenses are for a mid-band of spectrum, or channels of electromagnetic waves, that largely is unassigned across the western United States. Tribes had pushed to be first in line for the licenses that once were reserved for educational institutions. The FCC has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don’t have access to high-speed internet. Others say the figure is twice as high.

Benton County deputies vote ‘”no confidence” in sheriff

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The sheriff of Benton County, Washington, was compared to a tyrant who only cares about his personal image in a scathing letter announcing a “no confidence” vote by a majority of the law enforcement officers who work for him. The Tri-City Herald reports that the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild said it can no longer support Sheriff Jerry Hatcher after an overwhelming vote of its members. Those members include sheriff’s office deputies, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants. The two-page letter was released Sunday night but dated Friday. Hatcher was first appointed sheriff in May 2017 and went on to win the election that fall.

Man fatally shot outside Spokane McDonald’s, 1 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Spokane are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Monday in a McDonald’s parking lot in northeast Spokane. Police were called to the restaurant about 1:15 a.m. by a woman who reported that her friend had been shot. The Spokesman-Review reports that officers arrived within four minutes of the call and found the victim in a car, but were unable to save him. Police said they arrested a 27-year-old man on a second-degree murder charge. The McDonald’s was closed Monday morning while detectives investigated.

3-states bank robber-prison escapee sentenced in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former federal prison escapee has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for robbing banks in Oregon and Washington before he was arrested in a credit union heist and carjacking in Las Vegas in 2017. Prosecutors say 57-year-old William Etheridge also was sentenced Monday in Las Vegas to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution. Etheridge pleaded guilty in October to 11 federal bank robbery, carjacking and escape charges. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

Floods close school districts, prompt rescues

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three people were rescued after their vehicles became submerged in floodwaters along the Skykomish River near Monroe, Washington. The incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. Monday when authorities say the occupants of a car and truck ignored warnings and tried driving through water over the roadway. Both vehicles became disabled after entering the flood zone, trapping two occupants of the truck and the single occupant of the car. One of the vehicles was swept off the road by the surging floodwaters. Crews responded to the scene and used an inflatable boat to reach the victims and get them to safety.There were no injuries.

Body of missing Washington hiker found near national park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Washington state hiker who was missing for a week. The Tacoma News Tribune reports 61-year-old Mark Miller of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Miller’s vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station. Social media posts say Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26. The sheriff’s department says search and rescue teams were activated Friday.

Federal complaint: Pot farm used in Ponzi scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state cannabis farm was used in an elaborate Ponzi scheme. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint, the scheme took in $4.85 million from investors. The SEC says a Washington state man and his California business partner spent investors’ money on luxuries including a Porsche, a Bentley and a yacht. Federal officials say the case is symptomatic of the gold-rush mentality of cannabis sales. The Seattle Times reports the case underscores the challenges of an industry where high startup costs and scarce bank financing might tempt operators to seek investment outside state-approved channels.