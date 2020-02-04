OR–Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON ELECTION SECURITY

SALEM, Ore. — More state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon’s vote-by-mail elections, Oregon’s elections director said Tuesday as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggled to announce votes from their presidential caucus. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 380 words.

PRIVATE SCHOOL MORE LAWSUITS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five former Catlin Gabel students filed lawsuits against the Portland private school Tuesday, making new allegations about sexual and emotional abuse they say they suffered at the hands of teachers. SENT: 220 words.

CAR FALL LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man whose daughter died after she jumped or fell from a moving car is suing an Oregon wedding venue for overserving alcohol to the woman’s mother, who was driving at the time of the incident, according to a lawsuit filed last week. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

BKW–T25-OREGON-UCONN

STORRS, Conn. — Coach Kelly Graves and Oregon made history, handing UConn one of its worst home losses under Geno Auriemma. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

FBN-SUPER BOWL SPORTS BETTING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers in Nevada wagered $154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl, an increase from last year but still below the high set in 2018. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 410 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Police investigate after man found dead in car.

—SHOOTING CENTRAL POINT: Police: Man shoots, hurts 2 before killing self in SW Oregon