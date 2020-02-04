AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 04.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 8:30 AM Oregon Health Policy Board meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Allyson Hagen, Oregon Health Authority, Allyson.Hagen@state.or.us, 1 503 449 6457

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 9:00 AM Activists rally outside the Oregon DSL to applaud Jordan Cove LNG’s permit withdrawal – Landowners, tribal members, commercial fisherman, and south coast resident hold rally to ‘applaud’ the Oregon Department of State Lands for withdrawing the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal project’s permit and call on the state to halt the project entirely

Location: Oregon Department of State Lands, 775 Summer St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonpsr.org, https://twitter.com/oregonpsr

Contacts: Damon Motz-Storey, Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, damon@oregonpsr.org, 1 303)-913-5634

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 9:00 AM Oregon Secretary of State Clarno discusses election security with FBI and Oregon U.S. Attorney – Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, FBI in Oregon Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams hold a press conference to discuss election security

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: Kevin Sonoff, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, kevin.sonoff@usdoj.gov , 1 503 727 1185, 1 503 341 9887; Andrea Chiapella, Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, andrea.chiapella@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 2259;

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 10:00 AM Oregon Call to Action on Climate, Health, and Equity launch, via press conference – Oregon health professionals and health organizations hold press conference to launch Oregon Call to Action on Climate, Health, and Equity, a critical guide providing key recommendations for protecting public health and ensuring equity for legislators working on revised climate bill. Speakers include Oregon Public Health Association Executive Director Jessica Nischik-Long, Tri-County Portland-Metro Region Heath Officer Jennifer Vines, Familias en Accion Executive Director Izzy Ventura Meda, and Oregon Health and Science University Professor Emeritus for Public Policy and Psychiatry David Pollack

Location: Multnomah County Health Department, 619 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonpublichealth.org/, https://twitter.com/ORPublicHealth

Contacts: Jessica Nischik-Long, OPHA Interim Executive Director, jnischik.opha@gmail.com, 1 503 719 5600

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/638792021

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 – Saturday, Feb. 08 Council for Exceptional Children Convention and Expo

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://cecconvention.org, https://twitter.com/CECMembership

Contacts: Alexandra Garvey, CEC communications, alexandrag@cec.sped.org, 1 703 264 9435

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 – Friday, Feb. 07 Western Association of Chamber Executives Annual Conference

Location: Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, 1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.waceonline.com

Contacts: WACE, wace@calchamber.com, 1 916 442 2223