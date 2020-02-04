WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:05 p.m.

UNITED STATES-NEW NUKE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has deployed a new addition to its nuclear arsenal — a long-range missile armed with a nuclear warhead of reduced destructive power. The so-called low-yield missile joins other, more powerful weapons aboard stealthy submarines prowling the oceans. By Robert Burns. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

REOPENED ROAD-BORDER SECURITY

SPOKANE, Wash. — A long-closed road built through grizzly bear habitat in northern Idaho will reopen following national security concerns, federal agencies said. SENT: 340 words.

CN CANADA PIPELINE FIGHT

TORONTO — Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed legal objections to the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. SENT: 320 words.

OREGON ELECTION SECURITY

SALEM, Ore. — More state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon’s vote-by-mail elections, Oregon’s elections director said Tuesday as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggled to announce votes from their presidential caucus. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 380 words.

AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES-DRINKING WATER

Fabric curtains stretch across the huge Warragamba Dam to trap ash and sediment expected to wash off wildfire-scorched slopes and into the reservoir that holds 80% of untreated drinking water for the Greater Sydney area. By Tammy Webber. SENT: 1160 words.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS-GONZALEZ

SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales could have waited and maybe a more lucrative deal could come his way in a few years. Instead, Gonzales committed to the Seattle Mariners now at what could be a discounted cost in the hope the club is a contender during the life of his new contract. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 550 words. Developing from 1 p.m. PT availability.

HKN—SEATTLE-SCOUTING THE FUTURE

SEATTLE — By now, seeing the scouts of Seattle’s future NHL franchise show up in NHL arenas has lost its novelty. They are now part of the NHL landscape. But when they show up, they are scouting a different game than their colleagues around the league. By Tim Booth. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL SHOOTING VANCOUVER: 1 killed in shooting outside Vancouver strip mall

—KOBE BRYANT FACEBOOK POST: Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death.

—HEAVY RAIN FORECAST: Forecasters predict wet week for western Washington state.

—ONLINE FERRY AUCTION: Owner auctions old Washington state ferry for over $200K.

—STOLEN GUNS PLEA: Man pleads guilty in thefts from Washington gun stores.

—JBLM COMMAND CHANGE: New commander of America’s First Corps. With AP photos.

—SEATTLE SHOOTING-VEGAS ARREST: 2 Seattle shooting suspects won’t fight transfer from Vegas.

—CAR FIRE DEATH: Woman found dead in Spokane car fire identified.

—BODIES FOUND: Sheriff: Bodies found believed to be missing teens.