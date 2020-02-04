WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNITED STATES-NEW NUKE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has deployed a new addition to its nuclear arsenal — a long-range missile armed with a nuclear warhead of reduced destructive power. The so-called low-yield missile joins other, more powerful weapons aboard stealthy submarines prowling the oceans. By Robert Burns. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS-GONZALEZ

SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales could have waited and maybe a more lucrative deal could come his way in a few years. Instead, Gonzales committed to the Seattle Mariners now at what could be a discounted cost in the hope the club is a contender during the life of his new contract. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 550 words. Developing from 1 p.m. PT availability.

HKN—SEATTLE-SCOUTING THE FUTURE

SEATTLE — By now, seeing the scouts of Seattle’s future NHL franchise show up in NHL arenas has lost its novelty. They are now part of the NHL landscape. But when they show up, they are scouting a different game than their colleagues around the league. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 650 words. By noon PT.

IN BRIEF:

CAR FIRE DEATH: Woman found dead in Spokane car fire identified.