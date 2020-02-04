AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 04.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 11:00 AM King County releases publication clarifying roles of law enforcement officers on transit – King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight holds a press conference to reveal a new publication to help transit riders identify the roles of various uniformed law enforcement officers on public transit, following alleged ‘fear’ of ICE agents. Event held in conjunction with national Transit Equity Day

Location: South King Street & 5th Avenue South, S King St & 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Jenna Franklin, King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight , 1 206 850 9424

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 1:00 PM Sound Transit media availability on Connect 2020 weekend closures – Sound Transit holds a media availability to provide an update on Connect 2020, the 10-week Link light rail disruption now at its halfway mark, and this weekend’s closure of downtown Link light rail stations

Location: Pioneer Square Station, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://m.soundtransit.org/

Contacts: David Jackson, Sound Transit , david.jackson2@soundtransit.org, 1 206 553 3591

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 4:00 PM House Dems discuss ‘how women will work to strengthen the State of Our Union’ – Democratic Women’s Caucus discusses ‘how House Democratic women will work to strengthen the State of our Union by advancing the rights of women and all those who have been disenfranchised or marginalized by this administration’, via press conference featuring Democratic Reps. Representative Brenda Lawrence, Lois Frankel, Jackie Speier, Deb Haaland, Barbara Lee, Madeleine Dean, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and Kim Schrier

Location: HVC Studio B, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/HouseDemWomen

Contacts: Denise Tolliver, Office of Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Denise.Tolliver@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5802

Access through HVC-117 ** MEDIA RSVP: Denise Tolliver with Rep. Brenda L. Lawrence, Olivia Hodge with Rep. Lois Frankel, or Tracy Manzer with Rep. Jackie Speier

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 5:30 PM WSU Vancouver launches Black History Month celebrations – Washington State University Vancouver launches Black History Month events with ‘Oh Freedom: Commemorating the Spiritual and the Underground Railroad’ by Wesley Williams II and H.L. Wright II

Location: Firstenburg Student Commons, Firstenburg Student Commons, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsu.edu/, https://twitter.com/WSUPullman

Contacts: Brenda Alling, WSU Office of Marketing and Communications, brenda_alling@vancouver.wsu.edu, 1 360 546 9601

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene hosts Kenmore diabetes patient and advocate as SOTU guest – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene hosts Dana VanBuecken, a patient with type 1 diabetes and health care advocate from Kenmore, as her guest to the 2020 State of the Union address

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Maya Russell, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Maya.Russell@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6311

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 04 Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal hosts Washington National Guard veteran as SOTU guest – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal hosts Washington National Guard veteran and pancreatic cancer survivor Joey Massa as her guest to the 2020 State of the Union address

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Subhan Cheema, Rep. Pramila Jayapal communications, Subhan.Cheema@mail.house.gov, 1 202 379 6013, https://twitter.com/SubhanCheema

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 10:00 AM Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Franz visits wildfire training site – Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz attends a Wildland Fire and Forest Health orientation and training session, with 30 new wildland firefighters and forest health specialists learning about safety procedures. Commissioner Franz holds a media availability following the opening session

Location: Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. 7th Avenue,, Ellensburg, WA

Weblinks: http://www.dnr.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/waDNR

Contacts: Ryan Rodruck, WA DNR, ryan.rodruck@dnr.wa.gov, 1 360 706 3121

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 1:00 PM King County Council votes on zero-emission fleet legislation – King County Council holds final vote on a measure that would fast-track its public transit system to become a zero-emission fleet and its approximately 2,000 non-transit vehicles to all-electric

Location: King County District Court, 516 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 January Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 10:00 AM House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on 10 years of ‘Citizens United v. FEC’ – Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on ‘Citizens United at 10: The Consequences for Democracy and Potential Responses by Congress’, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Ted Deutch and Pramila Jayapal; Federal Election Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub; Public Citizen President Robert Weissman; Capital University Law School Professor Bradley Smith; and Stetson University College of Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Location: Rm 2141, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseJudiciary

Contacts: House Judiciary Committee, 1 202 225 3951

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 5:00 PM Washington Post Live event on video games and esports – ‘The Power of Play: Video Games and Esports’ Washington Post Live event, with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene; Junub Games founder and CEO Lual Mayen; AbleGamers Charity COO Steven Spohn; Narrative for Numinous Games founder Ryan Green; and ‘Tropes vs Women in Video Games’ series creator Anita Sarkessian

Location: The Washington Post, 1301 K St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://powerofplaylivestream.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the last of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Dwight D Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW 9th Ave, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210