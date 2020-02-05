Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington is apologizing for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved. Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant’s death that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post and now says it was inappropriate and tasteless. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California. Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping an employee at a Colorado resort, but the charges were dropped.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director says more state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon’s vote-by-mail elections, as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggle to announce votes from their presidential caucus. Oregon Elections Director Steve Trout told reporters Tuesday he just got back from a conference of all the state election directors and there’s more discussion and questions about Oregon’s system. With Oregon voters mailing their ballots or leaving them at official drop boxes, hackers have fewer places to get in and target the election system.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state senator told demonstrators opposed to a plan to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon that he expects the battle to go to the courts if the Trump administration tries to ram the project through despite a lack of state permits. Gov. Kate Brown’s spokeswoman said the governor would consider all available options if the federal government were to try to preempt state permitting processes. Demonstrators gathered outside the Department of State Lands on Tuesday to thank its director for refusing to grant another extension to Pembina. The company responded by withdrawing its application for a state permit.