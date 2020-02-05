Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.

SEATTLE (AP) — Forecasters say heavy rain and rising temperatures are expected in western Washington state beginning Tuesday and continuing into Thursday or Friday. KOMO-TV reported the National Weather Service predicts the area could receive about the same amount of rain as the previous week. The agency says most of the Puget Sound lowlands are likely to experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain Tuesday through Friday. Forecasters also predict 3 to 5 inches along the coast and 4 to 8 inches in the Cascade Mountains and along the western slopes of the Olympic Mountains.

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of using a truck and a backhoe to break into two Washington state gun stores and steal dozens of firearms has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The Seattle U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 39-year-old Joey Maillet faces up to 10 years in prison for the thefts. Prosecutors said only four of the guns have been recovered _ all in British Columbia, either at crimes scenes or on criminal suspects. Maillet stole nearly 40 guns from Fred’s Guns in Sequim and All American Armory in Bow last spring.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say two bodies found Tuesday in rural King County are believed to be those of a pair of teenage hikers who were last seen days ago in Enumclaw, Washington. The King County Sheriff’s Office said Austin Grote, 18, and his girlfriend, Alicia McCaskill, 17, have been missing since Saturday. The teens were last seen at a Safeway in Enumclaw. Search teams have been looking for the teens since Sunday. Authorities say the medical examiner will issue formal identifications and determine cause of death. Police said there was no sign of foul play.