Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters, Gary Harris helped keep hot-shooting Damian Lillard in check and the Denver Nuggets routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99. Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Nuggets improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division rivals this season. They held Lillard to 21 points, ending his string of eight straight games with at least 30.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners see Marco Gonzales as a core piece for their future. At 27 years old, Gonzales will be one of the leaders on Seattle’s pitching staff going forward. Gonzales signed a $30 million, four-year deal to extend his stay in Seattle after a successful first few seasons with the Mariners. The left-hander is coming off the best season of his career. He set career highs in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA. Gonzales says he wants to be in Seattle even if the next couple seasons might be rough as the Mariners continue with their rebuild.

SEATTLE (AP) — Scouts for Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise have become a common sight at arenas around the league. The scouts have collectively seen several hundred games already in their first season working for the franchise. They are building the database of information that will help the team make decisions for the expansion draft in June 2021. The scouts recently met in Seattle for the first time to go over their notes and evaluations. There will be plenty more meetings before the expansion draft arrives.