Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 05.

Wednesday, Feb. 05 10:00 AM INL Day at the Capitol – INL Day at the Capitol, with Idaho National Laboratory representatives on hand to showcase the lab’s work in areas including nuclear and other energy programs, space and security power systems, biofuels and other energy technologies, Cybercore Integration Center, K-12 STEM, and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.inl.gov/

Contacts: Sarah Neumann, INL, sarah.neumann@inl.gov, 1 208 526 0490

Wednesday, Feb. 05 4:30 PM Catastrophic Health Care Cost Program Board of Directors meeting

Location: The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idcounties.org/

Contacts: Kathryn Mooney, Idaho Association of Counties, 1 208 861 1112