Idaho State looks to end streak vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (12-8, 6-5) vs. Idaho State (6-14, 3-8)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 71-67 on Jan. 11. Northern Arizona fell 77-66 at home to Eastern Washington on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop have led the Lumberjacks. Shelton is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while DeBisschop is putting up 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by juniors Tarik Cool and Chier Maker, who have combined to score 25.2 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lumberjacks have given up only 68.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeBisschop has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. DeBisschop has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 74.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Northern Arizona has assists on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State attempts more free throws per game than any other Big Sky team. The Bengals have averaged 19.6 foul shots per game this season.

