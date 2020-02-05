Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE

Photos of ‘king tides’ globally show risks of climate change

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.

AP-US-KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington is apologizing for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved. Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant’s death that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post and now says it was inappropriate and tasteless. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California. Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping an employee at a Colorado resort, but the charges were dropped.

OREGON-ELECTION SECURITY

Oregon elections director: Mail-in voting gaining interest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director says more state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon’s vote-by-mail elections, as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggle to announce votes from their presidential caucus. Oregon Elections Director Steve Trout told reporters Tuesday he just got back from a conference of all the state election directors and there’s more discussion and questions about Oregon’s system. With Oregon voters mailing their ballots or leaving them at official drop boxes, hackers have fewer places to get in and target the election system.

AP-OR-PIPELINE-CONTROVERSY

Oregon senator predicts court battle over pipeline proposal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state senator told demonstrators opposed to a plan to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon that he expects the battle to go to the courts if the Trump administration tries to ram the project through despite a lack of state permits. Gov. Kate Brown’s spokeswoman said the governor would consider all available options if the federal government were to try to preempt state permitting processes. Demonstrators gathered outside the Department of State Lands on Tuesday to thank its director for refusing to grant another extension to Pembina. The company responded by withdrawing its application for a state permit.

PRIVATE SCHOOL-MORE LAWSUITS

5 more ex-Catlin Gabel students allege abuse, seek $10M

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five former Catlin Gabel students have filed lawsuits against the exclusive Portland private school, making new allegations about the sexual and emotional abuse they say they suffered at the hands of their teachers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the new lawsuits bring to 10 the number of former students who have gone to court seeking redress since the school released a stunning internal report in December detailing a long history of sex abuse perpetrated by faculty and other former staffers. Catlin has apologized repeatedly and claims it is now taking proactive steps to protect its students.

CHILD SEX ABUSE

Man found guilty of child sexual abuse for second time

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Beaverton man was found guilty of multiple charges of child sexual abuse for the second time Monday after his first conviction was thrown out by an appeals court in 2017. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mauricio Ambriz-Arguello was accused of abusing an underage relative starting when she was 6 years old and continuing into her teenage years. A Washington County jury convicted him of rape, sodomy and sex abuse. A concerned relative learned of the abuse, officials say, and encouraged the girl to speak with a school counselor. When she did, the counselor alerted authorities.

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

1 killed in shooting outside Vancouver strip mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a strip mall in central Vancouver, Washington. KOIN-TV reports a man was shot and killed. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police say detectives were working to identify and locate a suspect or suspects.

HORSE NEGLECT SENTENCE

Horse trainer sentenced to probation in neglect case

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Creswell woman accused of neglecting 61 horses boarded at her facility has been sentenced to five years of probation. The Register-Guard reports Gwyneth Davies received no jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to 11 counts of animal neglect. Through her plea deal, Davies will be allowed to own four horses but can no longer board other people’s horses at DeLeonardo Training Center. She must also allow officials to access her property to evaluate her horses or any other animals there. Davies must pay nearly $50,000 to Sound Equine Options for costs related to the care of the seized horses.