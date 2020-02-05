Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE

Photos of ‘king tides’ globally show risks of climate change

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” Their goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme tides a more common occurrence. Hundreds of photos have been uploaded into databases around the world for study and analysis. The photos show swamped farmhouses, flooded downtowns, disappearing beaches and eroded wetlands. Scientists say the stark images help people visualize what rising oceans will do to the places where they live and work every day.

HEAVY RAIN FORECAST

Forecasters predict wet week for western Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Forecasters say heavy rain and rising temperatures are expected in western Washington state beginning Tuesday and continuing into Thursday or Friday. KOMO-TV reported the National Weather Service predicts the area could receive about the same amount of rain as the previous week. The agency says most of the Puget Sound lowlands are likely to experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain Tuesday through Friday. Forecasters also predict 3 to 5 inches along the coast and 4 to 8 inches in the Cascade Mountains and along the western slopes of the Olympic Mountains.

STOLEN GUNS-PLEA

Man pleads guilty in thefts from Washington gun stores

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of using a truck and a backhoe to break into two Washington state gun stores and steal dozens of firearms has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The Seattle U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 39-year-old Joey Maillet faces up to 10 years in prison for the thefts. Prosecutors said only four of the guns have been recovered _ all in British Columbia, either at crimes scenes or on criminal suspects. Maillet stole nearly 40 guns from Fred’s Guns in Sequim and All American Armory in Bow last spring.

BODIES FOUND

Sheriff: Bodies found believed to be missing teens

Authorities say two bodies found Tuesday in rural King County are believed to be those of a pair of teenage hikers who were last seen days ago in Enumclaw, Washington. The King County Sheriff’s Office said Austin Grote, 18, and his girlfriend, Alicia McCaskill, 17, have been missing since Saturday. The teens were last seen at a Safeway in Enumclaw. Search teams have been looking for the teens since Sunday. Authorities say the medical examiner will issue formal identifications and determine cause of death. Police said there was no sign of foul play.

SEATTLE SHOOTING-VEGAS ARREST

2 Seattle shooting suspects won’t fight transfer from Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two suspects in a downtown Seattle shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured won’t fight their transfer in custody to Washington state following their arrests during the weekend in Las Vegas. Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver stood in shackles before a judge Tuesday and each said they won’t contest extradition to Seattle. That’s where a third suspect who police said was injured in the Jan. 22 shooting has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Tolbert and Tolliver weren’t represented by attorneys. They were arrested Saturday leaving a casino hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

CAR FIRE DEATH

Woman found dead in Spokane car fire identified

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in eastern Washington have identified a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle on Friday. The Spokesman-Review reports 29-year-old Ibtihal Darraji was found strangled inside the car in Spokane. Her ex-husband Yasir Darraji was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder. Ibtihal and Yasir Darraji divorced about four years ago and court documents say friends told police of threats Yasir had made against his ex-wife. Documents say Yasir told police he was upset because he smelled marijuana in Ibtihal’s car when she picked up their son the night of her death and he ended up just driving around.

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

1 killed in shooting outside Vancouver strip mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a strip mall in central Vancouver, Washington. KOIN-TV reports a man was shot and killed. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police say detectives were working to identify and locate a suspect or suspects.

ONLINE FERRY AUCTION

Owner auctions old Washington state ferry for over $200K

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state ferry was auctioned for more than $200,000, but the boat’s owner says the sale has not yet closed. The Olympian reported that the owner Greg Jones has yet to be paid and said he did not want to comment in detail about the transaction until he has more information. The ferry was listed on eBay under a 10-day auction that ended on Friday. Officials say the ferry attracted 130 bids, pushing the sales price to $205,100. Jones originally bought the ferry for $300,000 in 2017 and parked it at the Port of Olympia.

CANADA-PIPELINE FLIGHT

Court dismisses court challenge to Trans Mountain pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed legal objections to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. In a 3-0 decision, the court rejected four challenges from First Nations in British Columbia to federal approval of the project. That means construction can continue on the project, though the First Nations have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court. Tanker traffic is projected to balloon from about 60 to more than 400 vessels annually as the pipeline flow increases from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day.

AP-US-CHINA-OUTBREAK-US-PATIENT

1st US patient with new virus leaves hospital, is recovering

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who became the first U.S. patient with the new virus from China has left the hospital and says in a statement that he is getting better and looks forward to life returning to normal. The unidentified 35-year-old man’s statement was provided to The Associated Press by Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington, near Seattle. He fell sick after returning from a visit to China and was admitted on Jan. 20. Health officials say the man is in isolation at home and is being monitored by public health workers.