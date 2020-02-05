No. 2 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs LMU

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Loyola Marymount (8-15, 2-7) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (23-1, 9-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga looks for its 18th straight win in the head-to-head series over Loyola Marymount. In its last 17 wins against the Lions, Gonzaga has won by an average of 23 points. Loyola Marymount’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010, a 74-66 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed just 65.2 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Loyola Marymount’s Alipiev has attempted 95 3-pointers and has connected on 28.4 percent of them.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Gonzaga has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 93.4 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense is ranked first overall by scoring 88.6 points per game this season. Loyola Marymount has only averaged 65.5 points per game, which ranks 273rd.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,