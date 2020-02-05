OR–Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 7:50 p.m.

KING TIDES CLIMATE CHANGE

DEPOE BAY, Ore. — Tourists, nature lovers and amateur scientists are whipping out their cameras to document the effects of extreme high tides on shorelines from the United States to New Zealand, and by doing so are helping better predict what rising sea levels will mean for coastal communities around the world. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

MERCY CORPS REVIEW

PORTLAND — Global humanitarian aid group Mercy Corps on Wednesday issued the results of an outside investigation into its mishandling of sexual abuse claims that a daughter of one of its founders made against the man. SENT: 360 words.

GRAY WHALES LICENSE PLATE

NEWPORT, Ore. — Sales of Oregon’s new gray whale license plate have raised about $300,000 for Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, which uses the funds to study the massive mammals that migrate from Mexico to feed off the U.S. West coast each summer. SENT: 340 words.

KOBE BRYANT PRINCIPAL FACEBOOK POST

CAMAS, Wash. — Some high school students in Washington state prepared to walk out of class Wednesday to protest a Facebook post by their principal that suggested the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant deserved to die. SENT: 340 words.

SPORTS

SUPER BOWL SPORTS BETTING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Gamblers in Nevada wagered $154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl, an increase from last year but still below the high set in 2018. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 410 words.

FBC—SIGNING DAY PAC 12

Oregon locked up most of its stellar recruiting class during the December early signing period. By John Marshall. SENT: 660 words.

SOC—HUMBLE SINCLAIR

CARSON, Calif. — Christine Sinclair says she’s sorry she hasn’t gotten back to all the well-wishers who reached out after she set the international goals record. By Anne. M. Peterson. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—PLUTONIUM PLANT DEMOLISHED: Feds: Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant is demolished.

—PRINCIPAL SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: Ex-principal pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student.

—SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Police: Man found dead in car was shot.

—CHINA OUTBREAK OREGON CONVENTION: Portland convention rescheduled over virus fears.

—METH FIREARMS SALE: Man sentenced to 5 years for selling firearms, meth to agent.