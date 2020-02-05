AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 05.

Wednesday, Feb. 05 12:00 PM Oregon Moms Demand Action rally to push for secure gun storage legislation – Oregon Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action hold rally in the Oregon State Capitol, calling on legislators to pass ‘H.B. 4005’, legislation that would require firearms to be stored securely. Speakers include Moms Demand volunteers Hilary Uhlig and Paul Kemp and Students Demand volunteer Peren Tiemann

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://everytown.org, https://twitter.com/everytown

Contacts: Everytown for Gun Safety Press, press@everytown.org, 1 954 647 6192

Wednesday, Feb. 05 6:30 PM Oregon Virtual Academy Board of Directors meeting

Weblinks: http://orva.k12.com/, https://twitter.com/k12orva

Contacts: Oregon Virtual Academy, press@k12.com

via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/638792021

Wednesday, Feb. 05 – Saturday, Feb. 08 Council for Exceptional Children Convention and Expo

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://cecconvention.org, https://twitter.com/CECMembership

Contacts: Alexandra Garvey, CEC communications, alexandrag@cec.sped.org, 1 703 264 9435

Wednesday, Feb. 05 – Friday, Feb. 07 Western Association of Chamber Executives Annual Conference

Location: Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, 1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.waceonline.com

Contacts: WACE, wace@calchamber.com, 1 916 442 2223