WA–Washington Digest Advisory

KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 990 words. AP Photos.

ADVISORY VOTES

OLYMPIA, Wash. —A Senate panel is weighing whether to repeal the requirement that non-binding tax advisory votes appear on ballots for future elections. A provision under an initiative voters approved in 2007 gives the public the chance to weigh in on tax increases, even though regardless of the outcome, no changes in state law occur from the votes. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 450 words.

VEHICLE FRAUD-SPOKANE

SPOKANE, Wash. — A prominent Spokane, Washington, real estate developer was sentenced Wednesday to one year of home confinement and a $60,000 fine involving a bizarre scheme in which people smashed motor vehicles into each other to defraud insurance companies. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 380 words.

LEGISLATURE-VAPING BAN

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers have backed down from their proposal to ban flavored vape products. Originally, Senate Bill 6254 would have made permanent the emergency ban on flavored vape products that was approved by the Board of Health in October. But The Seattle Times reports the legislation was amended Monday in the Senate, and now allows for the sale of such products to those 21 and older — in line with Washington’s new tobacco and vapor law. SENT: 370 words.

BUSINESS TAX-HOMELESSNESS

SEATTLE — Major Seattle-area companies say they are willing to be taxed to help address regional challenges, such as affordable housing and public safety. SENT: 270 words.

SEATAC PROTEST-FEES

SEATAC, Wash. – The city of SeaTac will no longer issue exorbitant bills for free-speech demonstrations. An immigrant rights group called Families Belong Together-Washington Coalition sued SeaTac in 2018 after the city sent it a $37,000 bill for public safety costs related to a protest of President Donald Trump’s separation of migrant families along the U.S.-Mexico border. SENT: 270 words.

KOBE BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK POST

CAMAS, Wash. — Some high school students in Washington state prepared to walk out of class Wednesday to protest a Facebook post by their principal that suggested the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant deserved to die. SENT: 360 words.

GRAY WHALES-LICENSE PLATE

NEWPORT, Ore. — Sales of Oregon’s new gray whale license plate have raised about $300,000 for Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, which uses the funds to study the massive mammals that migrate from Mexico to feed off the U.S. West coast each summer. SENT: 360 words.

MISSING STUDENT COLD CASE

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996, authorities said. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS

FBC—SIGNING DAY-PAC 12

Highlights from signing day around the Pac-12 Conference. By John Marshall. 750 words in a ‘things to know’ format, photos by 9 p.m.

BKC—T25-GONZAGA-INTERNATIONAL INFLUENCE

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tommy Lloyd’s passports include stamps from all sorts of countries. In his 19th season as Mark Few’s top assistant at second-ranked Gonzaga, Lloyd has become the conduit to the Zags’ international expansion. He’s made Spokane a destination for top overseas talent. Just look at Gonzaga’s current roster that features six players from five different countries. By Tim Booth. 830 words, photos.

IN BRIEF

—FLOODING EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION: Gov. Inslee issues emergency declaration for 19 counties.

—PRINCIPAL SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: Ex-principal pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student.

—TROUT FARM COMPANIES MERGE: 2 Idaho-based trout farms combine in acquisition deal.

—PLUTONIUM PLANT DEMOLISHED: Feds: Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant is demolished.

—MICROSOFT-LINKEDIN-NEW CEO: Microsoft names new CEO to LinkedIn business

—OIL TANKERS-WASHINGTON: Canadian court rejects challenge to pipeline, tankers.

—PLANNED PARENTHOOD-PROTESTS: Spokane Council member seeks to quiet anti-abortion protest.

—ARSON ACQUITTAL: Washington state woman acquitted of setting house fire.

—BEATING DEATH-YAKIMA: Coroner: Washington state woman was beaten to death.

—INVESTIGATED DEPUTY RESIGNS: Deputy resigns amid inappropriate relationship allegations.