WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Wednesday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

KING TIDES-CLIMATE CHANGE

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – Amateur scientists worldwide are documenting what will happen to Earth as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. Snap-happy citizen scientists from New Zealand to the United States are taking photos along vulnerable coastlines during extreme tidal events called “king tides.” By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 990 words. AP Photos.

LEGISLATURE-VAPING BAN

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers have backed down from their proposal to ban flavored vape products. Originally, Senate Bill 6254 would have made permanent the emergency ban on flavored vape products that was approved by the Board of Health in October. But The Seattle Times reports the legislation was amended Monday in the Senate, and now allows for the sale of such products to those 21 and older — in line with Washington’s new tobacco and vapor law. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

FBC—SIGNING DAY-PAC 12

Highlights from signing day around the Pac-12 Conference. By John Marshall. 750 words in a ‘things to know’ format, photos by 9 p.m.

BKC—T25-GONZAGA-INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tommy Lloyd’s passports include stamps from all sorts of countries. In his 19th season as Mark Few’s top assistant at second-ranked Gonzaga, Lloyd has become the conduit to the Zags’ international expansion. He’s made Spokane a destination for top overseas talent. Just look at Gonzaga’s current roster that features six players from five different countries. By Tim Booth. 800 words, photos

IN BRIEF

—OIL TANKERS-WASHINGTON: Canadian court rejects challenge to pipeline, tankers.

—INVESTIGATED DEPUTY RESIGNS: Deputy resigns amid inappropriate relationship allegations.