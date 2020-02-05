AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 10:00 AM House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on unique challenges women face in global health – Hearing on ‘Unique Challenges Women Face in Global Health’, with testimony from bipartisan Reps. Nita Lowey and Cathy McMorris Rodgers; Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health and HIV Policy Jennifer Kates; CARE Vice President for Humanitarian Policy and Practice Sheba Crocker; Center for Health, Human Rights, and Development Executive Director Mulumba Moses; and World Vision Director of Government Relations Lisa Bos

Location: Rm 2172, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://foreignaffairs.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HFACDemocrats

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 10:00 AM Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Franz visits wildfire training site – Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz attends a Wildland Fire and Forest Health orientation and training session, with 30 new wildland firefighters and forest health specialists learning about safety procedures. Commissioner Franz holds a media availability following the opening session

Location: Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. 7th Avenue,, Ellensburg, WA

Weblinks: http://www.dnr.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/waDNR

Contacts: Ryan Rodruck, WA DNR, ryan.rodruck@dnr.wa.gov, 1 360 706 3121

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 11:00 AM Seattle Office of Arts and Culture holds press preview for ‘The American War’ exhibition at King St Station – Seattle Office of Arts and Culture holds a press preview for ‘The American War’ exhibition, which will be on display at ARTS at King St Station 6 Feb to 21 Mar. Artists Pao Houa Her and Sadie Wechsler designed the exhibition to expose the legacy and residue that remains in Southeast Asia and the U.S. following the Vietnam War

Location: King Street Station, 303 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Erika Lindsay, Seattle Arts and Culture, erika.lindsay@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 4337

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 1:00 PM King County Council votes on zero-emission fleet legislation – King County Council holds final vote on a measure that would fast-track its public transit system to become a zero-emission fleet and its approximately 2,000 non-transit vehicles to all-electric

Location: King County District Court, 516 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 1:30 PM Snohomish County HART Task Force releases report and action plan – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith holds a press conference to release the Snohomish County Housing Affordability Regional Task Force’s report and action plan

Location: Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA

Weblinks: http://snohomishcountywa.gov/, https://twitter.com/snocounty

Contacts: Kent Patton , Snohomish County , Kent.Patton@co.snohomish.wa.us, 1 425 388 3883 ; Julie Moore, Lynnwood Mayor’s Office Communications & Public Affairs, jmoore@lynnwoodwa.gov, 1 425 670 5023;

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 1:30 PM House Dems and labor advocates hold press event on the PRO Act – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic Reps. Bobby Scott, Frederica Wilson, Donald Norcross, Pramila Jayapal, and Andy Levin plus labor advocates AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Verizon employee Jennifer Womack hold press event on ‘H.R. 2474, The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act’

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: Press Office, 1 202 226 7616

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 2:00 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan and Councilmember Juarez attend pedestrian bridge groundbreaking – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Councilmember Debora Juarez attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Northgate Pedestrian and Bike Bridge, which will connect the future Northgate light rail station to North Seattle College and reconnect the neighborhoods seperated by I-5 for nearly 60 years. Other speakers include Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, North Seattle College President Dr Warren Brown, and Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe

Location: Northgate Station Garage, 1st Ave NE & NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Chelsea Kellogg, Seattle Mayor’s Office, Chelsea.Kellogg2@seattle.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 6:00 PM Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff holds telephone town hall

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Megan Stockhausen, Washington State Legislature, Megan.Stockhausen@updates.leg.wa.gov; Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Office of Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Debra.Lekanoff@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7800 ;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 January Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 05 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 10:00 AM House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on 10 years of ‘Citizens United v. FEC’ – Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on ‘Citizens United at 10: The Consequences for Democracy and Potential Responses by Congress’, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Ted Deutch and Pramila Jayapal; Federal Election Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub; Public Citizen President Robert Weissman; Capital University Law School Professor Bradley Smith; and Stetson University College of Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Location: Rm 2141, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseJudiciary

Contacts: House Judiciary Committee, 1 202 225 3951

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 5:00 PM Seattle Office of Arts and Culture opening reception for ‘The American War’ exhibition at King St Station – Seattle Office of Arts and Culture holds a opening reception for ‘The American War’ exhibition, which will be on display at ARTS at King St Station 6 Feb to 21 Mar. Artists Pao Houa Her and Sadie Wechsler designed the exhibition to expose the legacy and residue that remains in Southeast Asia and the U.S. following the Vietnam War

Location: King Street Station, 303 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Erika Lindsay, Seattle Arts and Culture, erika.lindsay@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 4337

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 5:00 PM Washington Post Live event on video games and esports – ‘The Power of Play: Video Games and Esports’ Washington Post Live event, with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene; Junub Games founder and CEO Lual Mayen; AbleGamers Charity COO Steven Spohn; Narrative for Numinous Games founder Ryan Green; and ‘Tropes vs Women in Video Games’ series creator Anita Sarkessian

Location: The Washington Post, 1301 K St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://powerofplaylivestream.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the last of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Dwight D Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW 9th Ave, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 07 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Previews begin for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond. Opening night 12 Feb

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151