AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:31 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 58, Kuna 57

Blackfoot 62, Shelley 53

Boise 67, Eagle 48

Burley 58, Pocatello 50

Camas County 60, Hansen 48

Canyon Ridge 62, Wood River 48

Cole Valley 45, McCall-Donnelly 40

Dietrich 62, Valley 44

Firth 58, Salmon 41

Highland 59, Century 51

Hillcrest 45, Skyline 44

Idaho Falls 71, Bonneville 49

Liberty Charter 53, Wilder 38

Lost Rivers 44, Challis 32

Malad 46, Aberdeen 24

Melba 60, Nampa Christian 55

Nampa 56, Columbia 40

New Plymouth 76, Vision Charter 42

Oakley 67, Raft River 37

Preston 78, Minico 51

Rigby 57, Madison 53

Rockland 52, Castleford 37

Rocky Mountain 65, Borah 37

Shoshone 43, Glenns Ferry 37

Timberline 52, Skyview 47

Twin Falls 53, Jerome 52

Vallivue 51, Ridgevue 47

W. Jefferson 83, Ririe 80

West Side 53, Bear Lake 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grangeville 54, Orofino 35

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 50, Sandpoint 25

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Consolation=

Potlatch 45, Kamiah 44

Semifinal=

Genesee 48, Prairie 33

Lapwai 58, Troy 40

Class 3A District 4=

Consolation=

Gooding 50, Buhl 37

Semifinal=

Filer 62, Kimberly 30

Class 3A District 6=

Semifinal=

Sugar-Salem 67, Teton 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

