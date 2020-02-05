Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 58, Kuna 57
Blackfoot 62, Shelley 53
Boise 67, Eagle 48
Burley 58, Pocatello 50
Camas County 60, Hansen 48
Canyon Ridge 62, Wood River 48
Cole Valley 45, McCall-Donnelly 40
Dietrich 62, Valley 44
Firth 58, Salmon 41
Highland 59, Century 51
Hillcrest 45, Skyline 44
Idaho Falls 71, Bonneville 49
Liberty Charter 53, Wilder 38
Lost Rivers 44, Challis 32
Malad 46, Aberdeen 24
Melba 60, Nampa Christian 55
Nampa 56, Columbia 40
New Plymouth 76, Vision Charter 42
Oakley 67, Raft River 37
Preston 78, Minico 51
Rigby 57, Madison 53
Rockland 52, Castleford 37
Rocky Mountain 65, Borah 37
Shoshone 43, Glenns Ferry 37
Timberline 52, Skyview 47
Twin Falls 53, Jerome 52
Vallivue 51, Ridgevue 47
W. Jefferson 83, Ririe 80
West Side 53, Bear Lake 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grangeville 54, Orofino 35
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 50, Sandpoint 25
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Consolation=
Potlatch 45, Kamiah 44
Semifinal=
Genesee 48, Prairie 33
Lapwai 58, Troy 40
Class 3A District 4=
Consolation=
Gooding 50, Buhl 37
Semifinal=
Filer 62, Kimberly 30
Class 3A District 6=
Semifinal=
Sugar-Salem 67, Teton 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/