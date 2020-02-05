Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 86, Oak Harbor 54
Battle Ground 56, Camas 40
Bear Creek School 52, Overlake School 49
Blaine 62, Nooksack Valley 49
Cedarcrest 59, Shorewood 53
Clarkston 82, Cheney 54
Crescent 52, Neah Bay 50
East Valley (Spokane) 59, Pullman 53
Evergreen (Vancouver) 84, Fort Vancouver 67
Glacier Peak 54, Jackson 51
Granite Falls 56, Concrete 28
Inglemoor 64, Woodinville 57
Lake Stevens 68, Cascade (Everett) 36
Lynden 85, Ferndale 65
Mariner 75, Mount Vernon 65
Marysville-Getchell 73, Snohomish 27
McLoughlin, Ore. 66, Touchet 39
Meadowdale 64, Lynnwood 33
Mountain View 86, Kelso 71
Mountlake Terrace 59, Archbishop Murphy 55
Shorecrest 84, Edmonds-Woodway 82
Stanwood 84, Everett 49
Union 89, Skyview 80, OT
Washougal 72, Heritage 54
4A NPSL=
Seventh Place=
Kentlake 73, Enumclaw 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 33, Mossyrock 32
Black Hills 71, Rochester 60
Camas 61, Battle Ground 12
Chelan 55, Tonasket 26
Cheney 54, Clarkston 51
East Valley (Spokane) 60, Pullman 36
Eastside Catholic 63, Lakeside (Seattle) 31
Garfield 96, Ingraham 28
Ilwaco 60, Ocosta 17
Kelso 54, Mountain View 31
La Center 55, Stevenson 35
Lake Washington 66, Mercer Island 33
Liberty 64, Bellevue 53
Lynden 66, Meridian 44
Neah Bay 73, Crescent 13
Onalaska 62, Kalama 50
Overlake School 41, Bear Creek School 25
Prairie 60, Hudson’s Bay 45
Puget Sound Adventist 28, Quilcene 26
Rainier 77, Winlock 20
Rainier Beach 70, Franklin 64
Raymond 59, South Bend 20
Riverside Christian def. Easton, forfeit
Seattle Prep 62, West Seattle 45
Sunnyside Christian 45, Klickwood 25
Tumwater 46, W. F. West 38
Union 66, Skyview 41
University Prep 52, Forest Ridge 20
Wahkiakum 74, Morton/White Pass 24
West Valley (Spokane) 50, Sandpoint, Idaho 25
Willapa Valley 54, Pe Ell 25
2A SPSL=
Fifth Place=
Orting 47, Washington 44
Semifinal=
Renton 47, Fife 35
White River 66, Franklin Pierce 37
Seventh Place=
Eatonville 49, Foster 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/