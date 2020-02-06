Columbia Sportswear: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $954.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $951.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $330.5 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion.

Columbia Sportswear shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.21, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

