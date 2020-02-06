Hecla Mining: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) _ Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $99.6 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $673.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.07. A year ago, they were trading at $2.70.

