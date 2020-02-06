Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Global humanitarian aid group Mercy Corps says an investigation found mistakes by some of its leaders in handling sexual abuse complaints that a daughter of one of its founders made against the man. The group on Wednesday issued the results of an outside investigation into its mishandling of the complaints, concluding some of its leaders made “missteps, mistakes in judgment and governance lapses.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Mercy Corps board of directors ordered the inquiry after the newspaper published the findings of a 10-month investigation that showed executives had allowed co-founder Ellsworth Culver to remain in a top position after his daughter had gone to them in the early 1990s with credible sexual abuse allegations against her father.

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Sales of Oregon’s new gray whale license plate have raised about $300,000 for Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, which uses the funds to study the massive mammals that migrate to the U.S. West coast from Mexico each summer. The license plate shows the image of a gray whale mother and her calf. It went on sale in February 2019. The plates cost $40 to order or renew, with approximately $35 of each sale going to the institute in Newport, Oregon. Most gray whales migrate from breeding grounds in Mexico to feeding grounds in northern Canada and Alaska but a smaller number spend the summer feeding off Oregon, northern California, Washington and southern Canada.

UNDATED (AP) — A textile convention in Portland, Oregon, is being rescheduled due concerns over a virus outbreak in China. KOIN reports that the Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for February 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China. Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died.

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They’re taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.