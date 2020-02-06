Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga’s basketball program has a long history with international players but the international influence is at its peak this year. The second-ranked Zags have six players from five different countries on their roster. Serbia, France, Russia, Lithuania and Mali are all represented. Gonzaga made finding overseas players a priority in the early 2000s. The task of seeking them out falls primarily to assistant coach Tommy Lloyd. He doesn’t have to travel as much as he used to because of the connections he’s made. But it’s clear Gonzaga’s international influence isn’t going away anytime soon.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon locked up most of its stellar recruiting class during the December early signing period. The Ducks got a huge boost on national signing day. Jayson Jones, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman, announced he signed with the Ducks after initially committing to Alabama. Jones, from Calera, Alabama, opted not to sign with the Crimson Tide in December to explore his options. He decided the best one was to play for Mario Cristobal in Eugene.

UNDATED (AP) — Southern California plays at No. 23 Arizona in the Pac-12’s marquee game of the week. The Trojans and Wildcats are among the eight teams within two games of the conference lead. No. 14 Oregon leads the Pac-12 at 7-3. The Ducks play Oregon State in the Civil War game this week.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Christine Sinclair is not used to the kind of attention she’s been getting since setting the international goals record. Canada’s humble star now has 186 goals, more than any other player, male or female. But while others are celebrating her achievement, Sinclair is focused on taking Canada to this summer’s Olympics. The Canadians play Costa Rica on Friday in Carson, California, in the semifinals of the Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. Canada will punch its ticket to Tokyo with a victory.