Idaho News Coverage Advisory

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS-IDAHO

BOISE — The number of legislative districts would remain fixed at 35 and the number of lawmakers in the Statehouse at 105 under a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution introduced Thursday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 380 words.

VAN CRASH-LAWSUIT

PENDLETON, Ore. — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van. SENT: 220 words.

OREGON-ICE-JAIL

SALEM, Ore. — A jail serving four counties in Oregon has been holding immigrants detained by federal authorities, leading to frequent protests outside the facility. Now, in Oregon’s deeply divided Legislature — with Republicans threatening a walkout over a bill to address global warming — a Democrat and a Republican have come together to sponsor legislation that would force the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility to stop contracting with federal immigration officials to lock up immigrant detainees. By Andrews Selsky. SENT: 750 words.

ALSO:

LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES: Panel OKs bill limiting governor legislative vacancy choices

CHILD PORN-LONG SENTENCE: Boise man sentenced to 85 years for child pornography

SPOKANE SHOOTING: Spokane shooting suspect arrested in Idaho