Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Review: Mercy Corps mishandled abuse claims against founder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Global humanitarian aid group Mercy Corps says an investigation found mistakes by some of its leaders in handling sexual abuse complaints that a daughter of one of its founders made against the man. The group on Wednesday issued the results of an outside investigation into its mishandling of the complaints, concluding some of its leaders made “missteps, mistakes in judgment and governance lapses.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Mercy Corps board of directors ordered the inquiry after the newspaper published the findings of a 10-month investigation that showed executives had allowed co-founder Ellsworth Culver to remain in a top position after his daughter had gone to them in the early 1990s with credible sexual abuse allegations against her father.

Gray whale license plate funds $300K in research, protection

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Sales of Oregon’s new gray whale license plate have raised about $300,000 for Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, which uses the funds to study the massive mammals that migrate to the U.S. West coast from Mexico each summer. The license plate shows the image of a gray whale mother and her calf. It went on sale in February 2019. The plates cost $40 to order or renew, with approximately $35 of each sale going to the institute in Newport, Oregon. Most gray whales migrate from breeding grounds in Mexico to feeding grounds in northern Canada and Alaska but a smaller number spend the summer feeding off Oregon, northern California, Washington and southern Canada.

Portland convention rescheduled over virus fears

A textile convention in Portland, Oregon, is being rescheduled due concerns over a virus outbreak in China. KOIN reports that the Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for February 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China. Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died.

Photos of ‘king tides’ globally show risks of climate change

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They’re taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.

Ex-principal pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A former associate principal at a Vancouver, Washington, high school has pleaded guilty following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. The Columbian reports Sadie Pritchard pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor. An affidavit says Pritchard started following the student on Instagram in fall 2017 and offered to help with homework, which led eventually to sexual encounters during school hours in her office at Evergreen High School. The student later told police.

Man sentenced to 5 years for selling firearms, meth to agent

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Court records say a Coos Bay man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and sawed-off shotguns to an undercover federal agent. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives set up a meeting with Theron Gerber after learning in March that the convicted felon was selling guns and drugs in the Coos Bay area. Prosecutors say at the first meeting with Gerber in his home on April 4, the agent saw 20 to 25 firearm displayed for sale.

Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington is apologizing for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved. Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant’s death that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post and now says it was inappropriate and tasteless. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California. Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping an employee at a Colorado resort, but the charges were dropped.

Police: Man found dead in car was shot

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man found dead inside a crashed car Monday in Keizer was shot to death. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keizer police said they were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to a reported car crash in a commercial parking lot near Interstate 5 and found the man dead. He’s since been identified as Salem resident Oscar Martinez. A homicide investigation continues.