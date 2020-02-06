Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTING-CHARGES

2 Seattle shooting suspects charged with murder, assault

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men accused of instigating a gunfight in downtown Seattle in January have each been charged with first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Seattle Times reports in the charges filed Wednesday, King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa indicated the state will ask that Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver be held without bail. Tolbert and Toliver, both 24, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Saturday and appeared in court Tuesday, where both waived extradition to Washington. It is unclear when they will be transported back to King County but prosecutors say both are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19.

BUSINESS TAX-HOMELESSNESS

Amazon, Microsoft support business tax to address housing

SEATTLE (AP) — Major Seattle-area companies say they are willing to be taxed to help address regional challenges, such as affordable housing, mental health, and public safety.KUOW reports the companies — including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Alaska Airlines – signed a statement released Tuesday, saying: “We think the most high impact way to contribute to meet those needs is in the form of a new business tax.”The statement comes as state lawmakers consider a bill that would allow King County to tax large businesses with high earners to help address homelessness in the region.

FLOODING EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION

Gov. Inslee issues emergency declaration for 19 counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation for 19 counties because of significant winter weather that is forecast to continue through the weekend. Inslee said in the proclamation Wednesday that the storms caused injuries, power outages, evacuations, rail line closures, and extensive damage. Road damage caused by recent snow is estimated at more than $3 million and required the Department of Transportation to start repair work immediately through the implementation of emergency procurement procedures to alleviate impacts to public safety. The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Whatcom Counties.

SEATAC PROTEST-FEES

SeaTac settles lawsuit over $37,000 bill for demonstration

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The city of SeaTac will no longer issue exorbitant bills for free-speech demonstrations. An immigrant rights group called Families Belong Together-Washington Coalition sued SeaTac in 2018 after the city sent it a bill for $37,000 in public safety costs related to a protest of President Donald Trump’s separation of migrant families. The city agreed to settle the case by waiving the fee and changing its policies. It now will charge no more than $500 for public safety costs at free-speech events. The new policy takes effect Saturday.

VEHICLE ACCIDENTS-FRAUD

Spokane real estate developer sentenced for fraud cases

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A prominent Spokane real estate developer has been sentenced to one year of home confinement and a $60,000 fine involving a bizarre scheme in which people smashed motor vehicles into each other to defraud insurance companies. Richard Ronald Wells was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation as part of the multi-state scheme with numerous defendants. Wells pleaded guilty last April to six counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering and other crimes. Each crime carried the possibility of 10 to 20 years in prison. But Wells did not receive any jail time.

ADVISORY VOTES

Bill looks to repeal non-binding tax advisory votes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate panel is weighing whether to repeal the requirement that non-binding tax advisory votes appear on ballots for future elections. A provision under an initiative voters approved in 2007 gives the public the chance to weigh in on tax increases, even though regardless of the outcome, no changes in state law occur from the votes. A bill to remove those measures from the ballot would replace the advisory votes with a task force that would provide recommendations to the Legislature by Dec. 1 on how to gather and report public input on tax bills.

ARSON ACQUITTAL

Washington state woman acquitted of setting house fire

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Jurors in Washington state have acquitted a woman of starting a fire that destroyed her rental home and killed her dog on Thanksgiving day. The Kitsap Sun reported 24-year-old Samantha Michelle Staub was on trial in Kitsap County Superior Court for first-degree arson for the November 2016 fire. Prosecutors say Staub purposely started a fire on a couch that spread to the rest of the house in the Manette section of Bremerton. Staub’s defense attorney says the fire was an accident that occurred when she stumbled while trying to use a propane torch to light a cigarette.

PRINCIPAL-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Ex-principal pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A former associate principal at a Vancouver, Washington, high school has pleaded guilty following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. The Columbian reports Sadie Pritchard pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor. An affidavit says Pritchard started following the student on Instagram in fall 2017 and offered to help with homework, which led eventually to sexual encounters during school hours in her office at Evergreen High School. The student later told police.

AP-US-KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal on leave for Facebook post on Kobe Bryant’s death

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state is on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District says it put her on leave Tuesday because of threats and community concern. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

BEATING DEATH-YAKIMA

Coroner: Washington state woman was beaten to death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state coroner has confirmed a homeless woman was beaten to death after authorities say her body was found near railroad tracks in Yakima. Yakima Herald-Republic reported that 58-year-old Linda Berukoff was discovered with severe injuries to her face and head and was naked from the waist down. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says her death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head after an autopsy was conducted. Curtice says evidence was also collected for a sexual assault kit as part of the investigation.