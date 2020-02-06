Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 7:28 p.m.

OREGON-TIMBER PROTESTS

SALEM, Ore. — Conservative, mostly rural Oregonians demonstrated at the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday in an effort to get the Democratic-dominated Legislature to drop a bill aimed at reducing global warming through a cap-and-trade plan. Many protesters were truck drivers. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

OREGON-ICE JAIL

SALEM, Ore. — A jail serving four counties in Oregon has been holding immigrants detained by federal authorities, leading to frequent protests outside the facility. Now, in Oregon’s deeply divided Legislature a Democrat and a Republican have come together to sponsor legislation that would force the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility to stop contracting with federal immigration officials to lock up immigrant detainees. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 751 words. With AP photos.

RECKONING-CLERGY-LICENSES-ACCOUNTABILITY

UNDATED — State officials are grappling with whether and how to screen former Roman Catholic clergy members seeking licenses for jobs putting them in contact with children, in the wake of revelations that scores of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living unsupervised across the country. By Claudia Lauer and Meghan Hoyer. 1,856 words, AP Photos. Eds: An abridged version also moved. Note Oregon angle.

OREGON-FOSTER CARE-UTAH

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon teenager who was sent to a now-closed Utah facility while he was in the custody of Oregon’s child welfare system told state lawmakers that he saw staff physically restrain children for minor infractions and was housed with juvenile offenders. SENT: 468 words.

NIKE-SUPERSHOE

UNDATED — A brand of shoe may play a significant role when sizing up the medal favorites for the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The Nike Vaporfly shoe has shaken up the sport since it was introduced four years ago. The shoe uses cutting edge technology that some studies indicate gives athletes a 4 percent edge in energy efficiency. The debate prompted the World Athletics to significantly tighten its rules surrounding shoe technology. By Pat Graham and Alexandra Olson. SENT: 1270 words.

SPORTS

BKC—PAC-12 THIS WEEK

UNDATED — Southern California and No. 23 Arizona, two of the eight teams with two games of the conference lead, headline the Pac-12 this week.

BKN—BLAZERS HAWKS TRADE: Trail Blazers trade Labissiere to Hawks.

IN BRIEF:

—SEX REGISTRY CONVICTION OVERTURNED: Court reverses conviction on sex offender registry failure.

— DEADLY FORCE-OFFICERS CLEARED: Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen says the decision by SWAT officers to fire at a Longview man who pointed a shotgun at them in September was a clear, lawful use of force.

— FEMALE FIREFIGHTER-LAWSUIT: A woman who fought fires for Atira Systems GST of Oregon is suing for gender discrimination, saying she was forced to share a hotel room with male colleagues.

— INMATE DEATH: A 26-year-old woman has died in custody at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Center in The Dalles.

— ASTORIA PORT-SINKING PIER: The Port of Astoria has secured the state’s conditional approval for a plan that would provide more than $20 million to fix sinking docks that are critical to the seafood industry.

—ROAD WORKER KILLED-FINES: Benton County has been cited for five safety violations and fined more than $30,000 by the state of Oregon after a 2019 accident that killed a county road maintenance worker.

— VAN CRASH-LAWSUIT: A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van.

